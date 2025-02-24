Pakistan’s Economy On The Path To Stability: Adviser
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, said on Monday that Pakistan's economy is on the right track and progressing towards sustainable growth
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, said on Monday that Pakistan's economy is on the right track and progressing towards sustainable growth.
Talking to a private news channel, he credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership for the country’s economic, financial, and diplomatic successes.
He said that Pakistan is steadily moving forward. "Azerbaijan’s announcement of investment in Pakistan is a welcome development," he added.
He further said that the government was determined to improve the economy and provide relief to the people.
Rana Sanaullah criticized the previous PTI government, stating that their mismanagement had brought Pakistan to the brink of default. PTI came to power through rigged election and left the country in an unprecedented economic crisis, he said.
Comparing the current economic situation to March 2022, he maintained that Pakistan is now in a far stronger and more stable position.
"In the coming months, the economy will further improve and achieve greater stability," he added.
APP/shk
