Open Menu

Pakistan’s Economy On The Path To Stability: Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, said on Tuesday that Pakistan's economy is on the right track and progressing towards sustainable growth.

Talking to a private news channel, he credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership for the country’s economic, financial, and diplomatic successes.

He said that Pakistan is steadily moving forward. "Azerbaijan’s announcement of investment in Pakistan is a welcome development," he added.

He further said that the government was determined to improve the economy and provide relief to the people.

Rana Sanaullah criticized the previous PTI government, stating that their mismanagement had brought Pakistan to the brink of default. "Due to their reckless decisions, the country was once again forced into an IMF program," he asserted.

PTI came to power through rigged election and left the country in an unprecedented economic crisis, he said.

Comparing the current economic situation to March 2022, he maintained that Pakistan is now in a far stronger and more stable position. "In the coming months, the economy will further improve and achieve greater stability," he added.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 m ..

Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..

11 minutes ago

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of U ..

UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee

26 minutes ago
 Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings f ..

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films

26 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral

36 minutes ago
 159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing cal ..

159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai

41 minutes ago
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony ..

Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..

43 minutes ago
 Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge me ..

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT ..

EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Y ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts wo ..

Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan