(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Shahzad on Friday expressed optimism that the inflation rate has significantly declined compared to previous years, driven by the favorable impact of international oil market prices, which is expected to trigger a further decrease in energy costs in the coming months.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, the Advisor to the Finance Minister expressed confidence about Pakistan's economic future, adding, that the country has made significant strides, with the inflation rate plummeting to a 79-month low which is a notable achievement.

In a welcome development, Pakistan's inflation rate has witnessed a significant decline, paving the way for the country's long-awaited economic turnaround, he added.

This downward trend in inflation is a testament to the government's prudent economic policies and is expected to boost economic growth, increase investor confidence, and provide relief to the common man, he highlighted.

The reduction in energy costs is also expected to have a positive impact on various sectors, including industry and

commerce, he added.

Furthermore, the decrease in the inflation rate is also expected to attract foreign investment, improve the country's trade balance, and strengthen the value of the Pakistani rupee.

The adviser also mentioned that the prices of other essential items, such as wheat, tomatoes, and pulses have also decreased compared to previous years.

He stated that the prices of tomatoes, which had skyrocketed in previous years have now stabilized and decreased, providing relief to consumers.

These decreases in prices are expected to have a positive impact on the overall inflation rate and provide relief for middle man consumers, he mentioned.

Responding to a query, the adviser to the finance minister stated that the government is taking drastic measures to curb losses and theft, while also expanding the tax network.

This multifaceted approach is expected to bring significant relief to the people and potentially boost the economy, he added.

By closely monitoring and addressing losses and theft, the government aims to increase revenue and allocate it more efficiently, he mentioned.

By leveraging technology and digital transformation, the government is also enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of tax collection, ultimately benefiting the economy and the people, he said.

The expansion of the tax network is also expected to promote economic growth and provide relief to citizens, he concluded.