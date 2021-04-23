NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Pakistan's charity Edhi Foundation on Friday offered India assistance in handling the ongoing resurgence in COVID-19 cases, requesting permission to enter the country with a humanitarian team and 50 ambulances.

"We sympathise with you greatly and during this strenuous time, we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions. I ... am personally offering to lead and manage the humanitarian team from my organization," the founder, Abdul Sattar Edhi, said in a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The founder went on to say that he wished to support the Indian authorities without causing any inconvenience to the country, noting that the charity will arrange all the necessary supplies to provide assistance, including fuel and food, among other things.

"In order to implement our proposed service, we only request your permission to enter India as well as any necessary guidance from the local administration and police department. We are willing and ready to deploy our team into any critical areas of concern at your direction without hesitation," the letter read.

The Edhi Foundation's ambulances operating in Pakistan are known to be more efficient than government services and often reach the scene of accidents or terrorist attacks before government ambulances.

India, with over 16.2 million cases in total, has been witnessing a spike in the daily infection rate since mid-February. Hospitals across the country have reported a reduction in oxygen and other medical supplies due to a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, tattering the country's healthcare system.