UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Edhi Foundation Offers Help To India In Combating COVID-19 Flare-Up

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan's Edhi Foundation Offers Help to India in Combating COVID-19 Flare-Up

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Pakistan's charity Edhi Foundation on Friday offered India assistance in handling the ongoing resurgence in COVID-19 cases, requesting permission to enter the country with a humanitarian team and 50 ambulances.

"We sympathise with you greatly and during this strenuous time, we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions. I ... am personally offering to lead and manage the humanitarian team from my organization," the founder, Abdul Sattar Edhi, said in a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The founder went on to say that he wished to support the Indian authorities without causing any inconvenience to the country, noting that the charity will arrange all the necessary supplies to provide assistance, including fuel and food, among other things.

"In order to implement our proposed service, we only request your permission to enter India as well as any necessary guidance from the local administration and police department. We are willing and ready to deploy our team into any critical areas of concern at your direction without hesitation," the letter read.

The Edhi Foundation's ambulances operating in Pakistan are known to be more efficient than government services and often reach the scene of accidents or terrorist attacks before government ambulances.

India, with over 16.2 million cases in total, has been witnessing a spike in the daily infection rate since mid-February. Hospitals across the country have reported a reduction in oxygen and other medical supplies due to a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, tattering the country's healthcare system.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Prime Minister Police Narendra Modi Abdul Sattar Edhi Lead All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

48 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

52 minutes ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

57 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

1 hour ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

1 hour ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.