Pakistan’s Education And Skill Infrastructure Will Be Aligned With Global Standards.Chaudhry Salik Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 03:52 PM

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global standards.Chaudhry Salik Hussain

Session chaired by the Federal Minister in which representatives from the Ministry of IT, HEC, PEC, NewTech, PMDC, PNMC and leading universities of the country participated

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A meeting was chaired by Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain in which representatives from the Ministry of IT, HEC, PEC, NewTech, PMDC, PNMC and leading universities of the country participated. The meeting considered the promotion of internationally recognized skills to increase employment opportunities for Pakistani youth abroad.

Among the important decisions, NewTech presented a comprehensive plan for skills integration, PMDC was directed to start mandatory technician courses in medical universities, and HEC was directed to make skill training and teaching of foreign languages mandatory in all universities.

Furthermore, it was decided to take steps with the support of PEC to accede to the Sydney and Dublin Accords for NewTech to align Pakistan’s education and skills infrastructure with global standards.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that these steps will enhance Pakistan’s global competitiveness and provide graduates with practical, international-standard skills, which will increase remittances.

