LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Leading pathway provider Northern Consortium of UK Universities (NCUK ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Federal Education Pakistan through Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) for teachers training and academic development.

The MoU outlined that both NCUK and IBCC Pakistan will explore opportunities for teacher training and further academic development and recognition in Pakistan, said a press release received here Friday.

The MoU ceremony was attended by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training , Stuart Smith, Chief Executive, NCUK, Ghulam Shahzad Agha, Provincial Minister for Education, Giligit Baltistan, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director, IBCC, Ghufran Abbas, Trade & Investment Manager, British High Commission Pakistan and Usman Akram, Managing Director, Oxbridge Digital (NCUK’s Pakistan Representative)

Building on NCUK’s high-quality and trusted educational products, the MoU focuses on exploring education opportunities, continuous professional development, and workshops for teachers in Pakistan.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training stated on the occasion that we have been impressed by the quality of NCUK’s educational products.The federal minister added that we look forward to building on this relationship and to exploring numerous education collaborative opportunities with this high-quality educational provider in the UK.

Stuart Smith, Chief Executive at NCUK stated that as a leading international pathway provider, we’re incredibly pleased to expand our relationship with the IBCC and their recognition means we can offer more opportunities to students in Pakistan. NCUK offers affordable and quality academic options for students, and we look forward to working more closely with the IBCC in the coming years.

The MoU will strengthen the relationship between NCUK and IBCC which will support the development of new centres in Pakistan to upskill education and create unparalleled access to leading Universities in the UK, Australia, NewZealand, USA and Canada, including placement opportunities at QS World Top 100 universities.