Pakistan's Education System To Be Aligned With Global Standards: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development & special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has reaffirmed his government' commitment to providing quality modern education for Pakistan's youth, emphasizing the need to bring the country's education system up to par with international standards, allowing students to compete globally.

"We are committed to providing quality education to our youth, enabling them to compete globally and address contemporary challenges," said Ahsan Iqbal while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan is indeed shifting its focus towards STEM education to equip its youth with skills necessary for the 21st

century, he said, adding, this initiative aims to promote hands-on learning, critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students.

Ahsan Iqbal has reaffirmed that modern education is the key to unlocking Pakistan's global competitiveness and has committed to revamping the country's education system to ensure inclusive and sustainable national development.

He emphasized the importance of skill-based education for the youth, saying it is crucial for them to acquire skills that are in demand in the modern job market, enabling them to compete effectively and secure better employment opportunities.

"Youth are the greatest assets of the nation and investing in their education and skills development is essential for Pakistan's progress and prosperity," Ahsan Iqbal said.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the government's initiatives for youth empowerment, including the Youth Loan Scheme, Skill Development Programs and the Laptop Scheme, aimed at providing financial support, skills training and digital access to young Pakistanis, enabling them to unlock their potential and contribute to the country's growth.

