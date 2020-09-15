UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Educational Institutions Reopen After 6-Month Break Over COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan's Educational Institutions Reopen After 6-Month Break Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) All the educational institutions across Pakistan reopened on Tuesday after a six-month break over the spread of the coronavirus infection, media reported.

The decision to shut schools, universities and other educational institutions was made by the country's government back in March in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, while the Sindh province took the same measure in February after detecting the first case.

Earlier in September, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that all higher education institutions would reopen from September 15, with children studying from the ninth to 12th grades also returning to school the same day, the Geo news broadcaster reported.

The decision also applies to over 30,000 religious seminaries across the country that also gradually resumed operations from Tuesday.

At the same time, the use of masks remains mandatory for all teachers and students, while all educational institutions need to ensure the supply of hand sanitizers at the entrance, as well as social distancing measures, the broadcaster added.

