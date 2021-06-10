UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Efforts For Region's Peace 'commendable': U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:54 PM

Pakistan's efforts for region's peace 'commendable': U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks

U.S. House of Representative's Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Weldon Meeks on Thursday said the efforts of Pakistan to ensure peace and stability in the region were commendable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :U.S. House of Representative's Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Weldon Meeks on Thursday said the efforts of Pakistan to ensure peace and stability in the region were commendable.

In a video-link meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, U.S. Representative Meeks said Pakistan was an important country in the region.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States, the growing trend of Islamophobia and other important regional and global issues.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan and the U.S. had similarity of views regarding peace in the region.

He said peace in Afghanistan was essential for economic development of Pakistan and the region.

He recalled that his interaction with the U.

S. House of Representatives during the Emergency Session of the UN General Assembly in New York focused on important regional and global issues.

The foreign minister briefed the Chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs about Pakistan's concern over the growing trend of Islamophobia the world over.

He said Pakistan was committed to voice against hate speech and Islamophobia at various international forums, including the United Nations. He stressed collective efforts of the international community to counter Islamophobia and ensure peaceful coexistence.

Rep. Gregory Meeks also expressed his condolences over the tragic incident involving killing of four members of a Pakistan-origin family in Canada.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Afghanistan World United Nations Canada New York United States Family

Recent Stories

Man who slapped Macron risks jail at court hearing ..

40 seconds ago

Six power pilferers booked

42 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on dissolving SC ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Records 11,699 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

44 seconds ago

Faheem in-doubt for upcoming PSL matches

46 seconds ago

A new three-day rain spell likely to begin from to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.