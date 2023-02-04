UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Efforts, Sacrifices For Kashmir Cause Unforgettable: APHC-AJK Leaders

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Pakistan's efforts, sacrifices for Kashmir cause unforgettable: APHC-AJK leaders

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leaders have said that the efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan for the redemption of the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are unforgettable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leaders have said that the efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan for the redemption of the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are unforgettable.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the APHC-AJK Convener, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, and other leaders including Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Shaikh Yaqoob, Shameem Shawl and Altaf Ahmed Butt in their statements in Islamabad said that as an important party to the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan had always advocated its settlement in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the relevant resolutions of the United Nations.

The APHC-AJK leaders said, despite all the difficulties, Pakistan remained firm on its stand on Kashmir and has advocated and supported the Kashmir cause at all international forums.

They said, the Hurriyat leadership and people of Jammu and Kashmir are grateful to the country for championing their just cause.

The APHC-AJK leaders said by observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, every year, the Pakistanis at home and abroad, demonstrate that they stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of IIOJK in their struggle to get freedom from India's illegal occupation of their homeland. They said at the time when India is hell bent to erase the identity of Kashmiris and change the demographic composition of IIOJK, Pakistan must step-up its efforts to apprise the world about the urgency involved in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Ahmed Butt Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Media All From

Recent Stories

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

1 minute ago
 Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

24 minutes ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar called on Pres ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar called on President of Sri Lanka Ranil discu ..

1 second ago
 Ego more important for Imran Khan than Pakistan: F ..

Ego more important for Imran Khan than Pakistan: Federal Minister for Climate Ch ..

2 seconds ago
 Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister, US Ambassador Dis ..

Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Transnistria

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.