ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leaders have said that the efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan for the redemption of the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are unforgettable.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the APHC-AJK Convener, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, and other leaders including Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Shaikh Yaqoob, Shameem Shawl and Altaf Ahmed Butt in their statements in Islamabad said that as an important party to the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan had always advocated its settlement in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the relevant resolutions of the United Nations.

The APHC-AJK leaders said, despite all the difficulties, Pakistan remained firm on its stand on Kashmir and has advocated and supported the Kashmir cause at all international forums.

They said, the Hurriyat leadership and people of Jammu and Kashmir are grateful to the country for championing their just cause.

The APHC-AJK leaders said by observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, every year, the Pakistanis at home and abroad, demonstrate that they stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of IIOJK in their struggle to get freedom from India's illegal occupation of their homeland. They said at the time when India is hell bent to erase the identity of Kashmiris and change the demographic composition of IIOJK, Pakistan must step-up its efforts to apprise the world about the urgency involved in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.