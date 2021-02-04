UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Efforts To Highlight Kashmir Globally Hailed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:24 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) Thursday hailed the sincere and pragmatic approach of Pakistani government and people for highlighting the Kashmir dispute globally and apprising the world about the miseries faced by people of the occupied territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKMC Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Vice Chairman, Sharifud Din and General Secretary Sheikh Muzaffar in Srinagar said the 5th February, which is being observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day, has assumed historical importance in reference to the Kashmir resistance movement and reminding the world powers of their obligations regarding Kashmir.

They maintained that the Kashmir Solidarity Day is a milestone as the whole Pakistan, its people and the embassies observe the day with full enthusiasm, giving a clear and loud message to tyrant India that Pakistan backs the Kashmiris and their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The magnitude of preparations to observe the historic day gives more strength and confidence to the people of IIOJK to continue resisting the expansionist designs of the oppressor and equally sends a message to India that its days in Kashmir are numbered, they maintained.

