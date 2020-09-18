UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Efforts To Resume Educational Activities Laudable:German Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan's efforts to resume educational activities laudable:German Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck Friday lauded Pakistan's efforts to mitigate the socioeconomic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and create conducive conditions for the students to resume educational activities.

"It is the happiest moment to see the kids are back to schools after a six months break due to the novel coronavirus crisis," he said while talking to APP.

The envoy said the COVID-19 had unexpectedly shaken the world, which would continue to face the socioeconomic consequences of the virus for quite a long-time.

"Showing solidarity with each other during the trying times is the responsibility of all of us," he said, adding the German Government had up scaled its support to the local Pakistani governments in their fight against the pandemic and promote such activities, which would help mitigate the socioeconomic effects of the pandemic at a local level.

Bernhard Schlagheck also eulogized the role of parents and teachers in ensuring the observance of SOPs (standard operating procedures) in schools.

