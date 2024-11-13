ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong Wednesday acknowledged Pakistan government's efforts towards stabilizing its economy reflected through improvement in the economic indicators.

“The economic indicators have shown improvement which has been recognized by the international institutions”, the ambassador said while addressing an enthusiastic audience at the Chinese Speech Contest held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

He described the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a “landmark project” within the Belt and Road Initiative, which he believes will greatly enhance the prosperity for Pakistan and the region.

Reflecting on the deep-rooted bonds and strong strategic partnership between the two countries, the ambassador praised the university’s efforts in promoting the Chinese language and culture among Pakistani youth. “It’s an honor to speak to you all,” he began, expressing admiration for the cooperation between Pakistani universities and Chinese institutions.

He commended NUML’s Rector for fostering an environment where students can learn Chinese, emphasizing that such initiatives strengthen mutual understanding and bilateral ties.

The ambassador also expressed appreciation for the speeches and performances by the students, which he described as a heartwarming display of cultural exchange and friendship.

Recounting memories of his own university days, the ambassador shared that campus life was filled with both joy and challenges. "When I was a student, China was going through financially tough times. But despite these challenges, we persevered," he said, adding that these experiences fostered resilience—a quality he encouraged Pakistani students to embrace. "Youth is the greatest asset of any country," he remarked, calling on the next generation to work diligently toward a prosperous future.

During his interaction with the students, the ambassador discussed the importance of cultural understanding and language learning. He mentioned the enduring influence of classical Chinese poetry and urged students to read and learn from the works of renowned Chinese poets, known for their enthusiasm and depth.

He also referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s life as a model for young people, noting that President Xi’s commitment to hard work and learning is an example to follow. "Struggle is the main ingredient for success," he advised, encouraging students to remain committed to their goals.

The ambassador highlighted China’s remarkable progress under President Xi's leadership, from its significant achievements in poverty alleviation to becoming the world’s second-largest economy.

In his closing remarks, the ambassador encouraged students to be active participants in national development.

He cited Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, who believed that progress is achieved through unity and shared efforts.

"Through collaboration, we can make the world a better and more developed place to live," he said, underscoring the need for continued cooperation between Pakistan and China. The ambassador reaffirmed that Pak-China friendship has withstood the test of time, calling it “deeper than oceans and higher than the Himalayas.”

He emphasized China’s readiness to work alongside Pakistan in various fields for shared prosperity. “CPEC is a symbol of our partnership,” he stated, expressing hope for further collaboration.

Referring to a large number of Pakistani students currently studying in China, as well as Chinese students studying in Pakistan, the ambassador said that these exchanges will deepen mutual understanding and pave the way for greater cultural and educational collaboration in the future. “Together, our youth will flourish, strengthening the relationship between our nations and exploring new avenues for growth and development,” he said.

The ambassador’s visit to NUML underscored the importance of Pak-China friendship and the role of youth in shaping a prosperous future, leaving students inspired to contribute to their country's development and the shared vision of both nations.

Addressing the event, the Rector NUML, Maj Gen Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI(M), Retd conveyed heartfelt pride in NUML students' achievements and expressed gratitude to the Chinese ambassador for his presence during this special event at the university. “I feel immense pride in our students for their dedication and hard work,” the Rector stated.

The Chinese ambassador, known for his commitment to educational cooperation between Pakistan and China, has been a consistent supporter of Pakistani students, a gesture the Rector described as “highly commendable.”

This partnership highlights the strong educational and cultural ties between the two nations.He also emphasized NUML’s vision for expanding academic opportunities, particularly with Chinese universities.

“We aim to open more avenues for Pakistani students to learn in Chinese universities, fostering deeper cultural and educational exchanges.”

The event served as a platform for strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and China, focusing on academic excellence and collaborative growth for students.