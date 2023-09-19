The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unveiled voter data spanning from 2018 to 2023 on Tuesday, indicating a notable rise in the total count of registered voters across the nation, growing from approximately 105.95 million (105,955,409) in 2018 to nearly 127 million (126,980,272) as of July this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unveiled voter data spanning from 2018 to 2023 on Tuesday, indicating a notable rise in the total count of registered voters across the nation, growing from approximately 105.95 million (105,955,409) in 2018 to nearly 127 million (126,980,272) as of July this year.

The count of male voters has exceeded 68.50 million (68,508,258), while female voters will reach 58.47 million (58,472,014) in 2023. When considering the voter statistics in the country's major urban areas, Islamabad has seen a rise from 765,447 in 2018 to over 1.04 million (1,041,554) this year, as per the data provided by the electoral commission.

This year, the total count of voters in Punjab has reached 72.3 million (72,310,582), a notable increase from 60.

6 million (60,672,771) in 2018. In Sindh, the number has risen from 22.3 million (22,391,244) in 2018 to 26.6 million (26,651,161) in 2023.

Back in 2018, the count of voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) stood at 10.53 million (15,314,659) and 2.5 million (2,512,284), respectively. These numbers have now surged to 20.169 million (21,692,381) in 2023.

In Balochistan, the voter count has grown to 5.28 million (5,284,594) in 2023, compared to 4.29 million (4,299,494) voters in 2018. In the country, there are 57 million voters aged 18 to 35, 27.79 million voters aged 36 to 45, and 18.12 million voters aged 46 to 55. There are 11.8 million voters between the ages of 56 and 65, and there are 12 million voters aged above 66 in the country.