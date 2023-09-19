Open Menu

Pakistan's Electoral Roll Swells To 127 Million, ECP Releases Latest Figures

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Pakistan's electoral roll swells to 127 Million, ECP releases latest figures

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unveiled voter data spanning from 2018 to 2023 on Tuesday, indicating a notable rise in the total count of registered voters across the nation, growing from approximately 105.95 million (105,955,409) in 2018 to nearly 127 million (126,980,272) as of July this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unveiled voter data spanning from 2018 to 2023 on Tuesday, indicating a notable rise in the total count of registered voters across the nation, growing from approximately 105.95 million (105,955,409) in 2018 to nearly 127 million (126,980,272) as of July this year.

The count of male voters has exceeded 68.50 million (68,508,258), while female voters will reach 58.47 million (58,472,014) in 2023. When considering the voter statistics in the country's major urban areas, Islamabad has seen a rise from 765,447 in 2018 to over 1.04 million (1,041,554) this year, as per the data provided by the electoral commission.

This year, the total count of voters in Punjab has reached 72.3 million (72,310,582), a notable increase from 60.

6 million (60,672,771) in 2018. In Sindh, the number has risen from 22.3 million (22,391,244) in 2018 to 26.6 million (26,651,161) in 2023.

Back in 2018, the count of voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) stood at 10.53 million (15,314,659) and 2.5 million (2,512,284), respectively. These numbers have now surged to 20.169 million (21,692,381) in 2023.

In Balochistan, the voter count has grown to 5.28 million (5,284,594) in 2023, compared to 4.29 million (4,299,494) voters in 2018. In the country, there are 57 million voters aged 18 to 35, 27.79 million voters aged 36 to 45, and 18.12 million voters aged 46 to 55. There are 11.8 million voters between the ages of 56 and 65, and there are 12 million voters aged above 66 in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Male July 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Marda ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki for enhancing agr ..

5 minutes ago
 Criminals will not be pardoned under any circumsta ..

Criminals will not be pardoned under any circumstances; Sindh Caretaker Home Min ..

5 minutes ago
 HRCP calls for empowerment of marginalised groups ..

HRCP calls for empowerment of marginalised groups in political, electoral arenas ..

5 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge as oil hits 10-month high

Stocks diverge as oil hits 10-month high

5 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report regarding case against Javed Lati ..

IHC seeks report regarding case against Javed Latif in Peshawar

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Ag ..

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Agriculture Projects in Mirpurkh ..

27 minutes ago
Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down ..

Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down arms

29 minutes ago
 Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upp ..

Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upper Chitral

27 minutes ago
 Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diam ..

Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diamonds

21 minutes ago
 DC directs joint action against power theft

DC directs joint action against power theft

21 minutes ago
 flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers i ..

Flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers in summer

34 minutes ago
 UN aid deliveries resume via rebel-held Syria bord ..

UN aid deliveries resume via rebel-held Syria border crossing

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan