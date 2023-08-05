Open Menu

Pakistan's Embassies Across Globe Observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Pakistan's embassies across the world organised events on Saturday to observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to mark four years since India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019

The participants in attendance expressed solidarity and reiterated their commitment to raise their voices for Kashmiris to ensure the realization of their legitimate rights.

The events were held in the Pakistani missions and embassies in South Africa, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Sweden, United States, China, Nepal, Austria Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, Korea, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, France, Japan, Ghana and other capitals of the world.

The events began with a recitation from Holy Quran followed by national and Kashmir Anthems.

A special documentary on Indian 5th August 2019 illegal action in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and repercussions was also displayed on the occasion.

Special messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read by officials of embassies.

The gatherings were attended by the members of Pakistani community. The participants were unanimous in reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Photo exhibitions depicting Indian atrocities in IIOJK were also arranged.

