BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium will hold an art competition in connection with the celebration of the upcoming Defence Day of Pakistan.

Titled "Defence Day", the competition has been categorized into three age groups i.e. Under 14, Under 8, and No Age Limit, according to a press release.

The embassy has asked the participants to take a high-resolution photograph of their artwork and email it to [email protected] by September 2, 2024 for registration. The original artwork should be submitted on September 6, 2024 at 3:30 pm.

The dimensions of the original artwork should be 30cm in length and 40cm in width.

The winners of the art competition will be awarded certificates at a ceremony to be held on September 6, 2024.