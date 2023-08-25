Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Friday highlighted a growing conspiracy to incite religious and sectarian disturbances across the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Friday highlighted a growing conspiracy to incite religious and sectarian disturbances across the nation.

In a gathering of religious leaders, scholars, and clerics of twin cities - Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Ashrafi who is the President of the International Interfaith Harmony Council asserted that hostile forces, particularly India, were seeking to exploit religious fault lines to divert attention from the injustices faced by minorities in India.

The event brought together prominent figures such as Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abu Bakr Hamid Sabri, Maulana Zulfiqar, Maulana Shahbaz Ahmed, Sahibzada Saqib Munir, and Maulana Naib Khan, among others.

Ashrafi emphasized the need for a united front against these nefarious designs that aim to plunge various regions, including Jaranwala, into religious and sectarian turmoil. He stated that concrete evidence pointed towards orchestrated efforts to incite religious and sectarian discord, particularly evident in Jaranwala and other areas.

He urged the superior judiciary for a speedy trial against all those allegedly involved in the desecration of the Holy Quran and setting ablaze the churches and the houses of the Christian community across the board.

He applauded Pakistan's security institutions for thwarting these schemes and safeguarding the country's stability. He said it was unanimously agreed that the conspirators behind this agenda were none other than the hostile elements from both India and Pakistan.

Ashrafi stressed the significance of unity and condemned any form of blasphemy or disrespect towards holy figures, whether Muslim or Christian. He vehemently opposed any entity or group that attempts to jeopardize the lives, properties, and dignity of individuals or communities.

He assured that religious leaders, scholars, and the general public stood shoulder to shoulder with the government of Pakistan. He welcomed the statements issued by Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in denouncing such conspiracies.

He said this united front of Ulema and Mashaykh was committed to maintaining religious harmony, upholding the sanctity of all faiths, and ensuring the security and dignity of its citizens.