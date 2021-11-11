UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Environment Is Best For Wind Energy: Danish Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan's environment is best for wind energy: Danish Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Denmark ambassador to Pakistan Ms. Lis Rosenholm has said that Pakistan's environment is best for wind energy, investing in wind and other climate friendly renewable energy resources Pakistan can reduce its expenditures on costly energy generation.

He further added that Pakistan has vast potential in renewable energy generation but not utilizing the resources properly.

The Danish ambassador was delivering a lecture on "Environmental Protection: Lessons from Denmark Experiences" organized by the International Relations department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday.

Denmark in 1970, she said, has the highest import bill in terms of energy but today Denmark is self sufficient in renewable energy generation to meet its demand.

Ambassador said that Denmark is pioneer to established environment ministry and since 1970 Denmark is working hard to eliminate CO2 from the environment.

She said that all the stakeholders were taken into confidence before chalking out environment policy that's why 100 per cent results were achieved in implementation of the policy.

Earlier, ambassador met with Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) in his office and discussed the topics of mutual interest.

Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali and Pro Rector Academics Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan also attended the meeting.

Rector NUML presented a NUML memento to the honourable ambassador and thanked her for his visit and sharing her expertise and knowledge with the students.

