ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany Saqlain Syedah on Tuesday called on the German Chief of Defence, General Carsten Breuer in Berlin and discussed matters relating to mutual concerns.

During the meeting, they also discussed Pakistan-German defence ties.