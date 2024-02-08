Pakistan's Envoy Condoles Namibian President's Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 10:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to Ghana Farhat Ayesha expressed condolences on the passing away of President of Namibia, Dr. Hage Geingob .
According to her post on X, she signed the condolence book and conveyed the solidarity of Pakistan with High Commissioner Selma A. Musavyi of Namibia during a meeting in Accra city.
