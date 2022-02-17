UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Envoy-designate To Saudi Arabia Meets Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 08:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia Khurram Rathor Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

The prime minister directed the envoy-designate to put in efforts for further strengthening the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He also instructed him to take effective measures for the welfare of the Pakistani overseas community in the Kingdom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Saudi Arabia

>