Pakistan's Envoy-designate To Saudi Arabia Meets Prime Minister

February 17, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia Khurram Rathor Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister directed the envoy-designate to put in efforts for further strengthening the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He also instructed him to take effective measures for the welfare of Pakistani community in the Kingdom.

