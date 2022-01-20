(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner in London Moazzam Ahmad Khan Wednesday held the 12th virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the British Pakistani community.

It was attended by a large number of diaspora members, according to a press release received Wednesday.

The high commissioner redressed the issues pertaining to the NICOPs, POCs, passports and property matters in Pakistan.

He also assured the community members that their complaints would be taken up with the authorities concerned in Pakistan.

As per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the high commissioner holds the virtual Khuli Katchehry every month.