Pakistan's Envoy In Brussels Holds E-Khuli Kutchehri

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Friday held an E-Khuli Kutchehri to engage with the Pakistani community, living in both countries.

During the interaction, the ambassador addressed the community's concerns.

She also reaffirmed the embassy's all-out support and facilitation to resolve the issues, being faced by the community, a press release said.

