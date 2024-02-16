Pakistan's Envoy In Brussels Holds E-Khuli Kutchehri
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Friday held an E-Khuli Kutchehri to engage with the Pakistani community, living in both countries.
During the interaction, the ambassador addressed the community's concerns.
She also reaffirmed the embassy's all-out support and facilitation to resolve the issues, being faced by the community, a press release said.
