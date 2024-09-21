Pakistan's Envoy In Madrid Presents Credential To President Macron
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador in Madrid, Spain Dr Zahoor Ahmed has presented credential as the country’s Ambassador concurrently accredited to Andorra, to President Emmanuel Macron here at the Élysée Palace.
Andorra has a special arrangement; it has two Heads of States (Co-Princes which are President of France and Bishop of Urgell).
Ambassadors accredited to Andorra are supposed to present credentials to both of them, a press release issued on Saturday said.
President Macron referred to historic arrangement of having two Heads States by the Principality of Andorra.
He said that Andorra was a unique country. Having visited to all seven parishes of Andorra.
He believed that it had a lot to offer. He also referred to the leadership of the country in mountain tourism and financial services.
While presenting his credentials, the ambassador congratulated President Macron on the successful holding of Paris Olympics.
He conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister and also expressed the desire to enhance the relations with Andorra particularly in mountain tourism, climate change, multilateral forums, education and financial services.
President Macron welcomed the ideas and specially emphasized the importance of cooperation in the field of climate change.
