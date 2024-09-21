Open Menu

Pakistan's Envoy In Madrid Presents Credential To President Macron

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan's envoy in Madrid presents credential to President Macron

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador in Madrid, Spain Dr Zahoor Ahmed has presented credential as the country’s Ambassador concurrently accredited to Andorra, to President Emmanuel Macron here at the Élysée Palace.

Andorra has a special arrangement; it has two Heads of States (Co-Princes which are President of France and Bishop of Urgell).

Ambassadors accredited to Andorra are supposed to present credentials to both of them, a press release issued on Saturday said.

President Macron referred to historic arrangement of having two Heads States by the Principality of Andorra.

He said that Andorra was a unique country. Having visited to all seven parishes of Andorra.

He believed that it had a lot to offer. He also referred to the leadership of the country in mountain tourism and financial services.

While presenting his credentials, the ambassador congratulated President Macron on the successful holding of Paris Olympics.

He conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister and also expressed the desire to enhance the relations with Andorra particularly in mountain tourism, climate change, multilateral forums, education and financial services.

President Macron welcomed the ideas and specially emphasized the importance of cooperation in the field of climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education France Andorra Paris Madrid Bishop Spain Olympics All

Recent Stories

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

18 minutes ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 hour ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 hour ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

6 hours ago
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

14 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

14 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

14 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

16 hours ago
 PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s ..

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

18 hours ago
 HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan