Pakistan's Envoy Meets Danish Parliamentarians
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Denmark Shoaib Sarwar on Tuesday met with three Danish parliamentarians who had recently visited Pakistan.
The parliamentarians who visited Pakistan as part of NATO parliamentary delegation included Mads Fuglede, Torsten Schack Pedersen and Carsten Bach, according to the embassy's post on X.
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sukkur monitors repair & maintenance work of city3 minutes ago
-
SSP stresses maintain smooth traffic flow3 minutes ago
-
Anti-smuggling squad foiled smuggling bid; captures tyres, cigarettes3 minutes ago
-
HSF's efforts for treatment of deserving patients hailed3 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at Iqra national university, no casualty reported13 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on sale of substandard cylinders launches23 minutes ago
-
Abdullahpur flyover to be completed before time: DC33 minutes ago
-
FESCO staff ordered to prevent theft of transformers43 minutes ago
-
Man killed over old enmity1 hour ago
-
Four injured road mishap in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
KP food authority crackdown against profiteers and sub standard food items1 hour ago
-
Sindh government implements 45-day weapon ban ahead of election1 hour ago