ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan Ali Javed recently called on Italian Police Chief Vittorio Pisani, at the Police Headquarters in Rome and discussed matter of mutual concerns.

Central Director for Immigration and Border Police assisted the Police Chief along with other delegates while the Ambassador was assisted by Deputy Head of Mission and Third Secretary, said a press release issued here on Thursday .

During the hour-long interaction, both sides noted with satisfaction the trajectory of bilateral ties and acknowledged the well-established services and contributions of 300,000 Pakistanis residing in Italy.

With more than half having acquired Italian citizens, Pakistanis in Italy are highest across Europe. Both countries have a Dual Citizenship Agreement since 1983. More than 3000 Pakistani students are currently studying in Italy.

Both sides welcomed the meeting between their prime ministers at COP-28 in Dubai last month and welcomed their historically cordial and cooperative ties and tradition of high-level exchanges firmly embedded in sentiments of mutual trust.

Both sides reviewed past two sessions of ‘Bilateral Consular Consultations’ (BCC) held under the umbrella of ‘Bilateral Political Consultations’ led by Foreign Secretary of Pakistan with the Italian Secretary General.

Under consideration treaties & agreements were also discussed with concurrence to finalize them at the next BCC, dates and venue for which is being determined.

The ambassador underscored the placement of new position of ‘Immigration Liaison Officer’ from Pakistan at Consulate General of Pakistan in Milan, as a positive step towards fostering bilateral cooperation and closer coordination over consular matters.

While thanking the cooperation on migration matters, the police chief expressed support for students and family reunion visas and added that immigration section at Italian Embassy in Islamabad was also being reinforced with new position of ‘Immigration Liaison Officer’. Both positions are likely to be filled next month.