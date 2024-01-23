Open Menu

Pakistan's Envoy Meets Libyan Minister Of Culture In Tripoli

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture in Tripoli

Ambassador of Pakistan to Libya Anjum Enayat on Tuesday met Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development of Libya Mabrouka Toghi in Tripoli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Libya Anjum Enayat on Tuesday met Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development of Libya Mabrouka Toghi in Tripoli.

During the meeting, they discussed the enhancement of cultural ties and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Meanwhile Ambassador of Pakistan to Tunisia, Javed Umrani met President of the Ezzitouna University, Tunisia Prof. Dr. Abdul Latif Boouazizi in Tunis and discussed furthering Pak-Tunisia cooperation in fields of education and culture.

Likewise, Pakistan's ambassador to the Czech Republic Ayesha Ali called on Moroccan Ambassador Hanane Saadi in Prague.

During the meeting, they discussed all matters of mutual interest. Hanane Saadi also warmly recalled her stay in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Prague Tripoli Tunis Tunisia Czech Republic Libya All

Recent Stories

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

38 minutes ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

38 minutes ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

60 minutes ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

1 hour ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

1 hour ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

1 hour ago
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: ..

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS

1 hour ago
 MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to ..

MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..

1 hour ago
 Rangers arrest imposter

Rangers arrest imposter

1 hour ago
 Robber nabbed, looted valuables recovered

Robber nabbed, looted valuables recovered

1 hour ago
 SECP, UN Women hosts its 3rd ESG Symposium to adva ..

SECP, UN Women hosts its 3rd ESG Symposium to advance sustainable Development

1 hour ago
 Policeman, two labourers martyred in DI Khan terro ..

Policeman, two labourers martyred in DI Khan terror attack

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan