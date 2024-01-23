Ambassador of Pakistan to Libya Anjum Enayat on Tuesday met Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development of Libya Mabrouka Toghi in Tripoli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Libya Anjum Enayat on Tuesday met Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development of Libya Mabrouka Toghi in Tripoli.

During the meeting, they discussed the enhancement of cultural ties and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Meanwhile Ambassador of Pakistan to Tunisia, Javed Umrani met President of the Ezzitouna University, Tunisia Prof. Dr. Abdul Latif Boouazizi in Tunis and discussed furthering Pak-Tunisia cooperation in fields of education and culture.

Likewise, Pakistan's ambassador to the Czech Republic Ayesha Ali called on Moroccan Ambassador Hanane Saadi in Prague.

During the meeting, they discussed all matters of mutual interest. Hanane Saadi also warmly recalled her stay in Pakistan.