Pakistan's Envoy Meets Pakistan-origin Belgian Politicians
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Thursday met with the Belgian politicians of Pakistan-origin.
During the interaction, the ambassador appreciated their robust participation in the forthcoming Belgian Parliamentary elections.
