ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to Malaysia Ahsan Raza Shah on Thursday presented his credentials to the King of Malaysia, Yang Di-Pertuan Agong.

The ceremony for the presentation of the Letter of Credence was held at Istana Negara, the national palace in Kuala Lumpur.

High Commissioner Ahsan Raza Shah conveyed warm greetings to the Malaysian King from the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.

He also expressed his determination to work for further strengthening of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Foreign Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir also attended the ceremony.

Before being posted in Kuala Lumpur, Ahsan Raza Shah held the office of Additional Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) in the Ministry of Foreign Office, after serving as Pakistan's Ambassador to Qatar.