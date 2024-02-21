(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Indonesia Ameer Khurram Rathore on Wednesday presented his diplomatic credentials to President of the Republic of Timor-Leste, Jose Ramos Horta in Dili.

During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed best wishes from the leadership of Pakistan to President Jose Ramos Horta.

President Jose Ramos Horta graciously reciprocated the sentiments.