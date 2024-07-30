Open Menu

Pakistan's Envoy Presents Diplomatic Credentials To Singapore President

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Pakistan's envoy presents diplomatic credentials to Singapore president

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Tuesday presented her diplomatic credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore in a formal ceremony held at the President’s Office.

Later, in a meeting with the President, High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial ties and pledged to work closely with the Singaporean government on all matters of mutual interest.

The high commissioner extended her heartfelt appreciation to President Shanmugaratnam and the people of Singapore for their warm hospitality and expressed confidence in the continued growth of relations between Pakistan and Singapore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Singapore All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

11 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

12 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

12 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

12 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

12 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan