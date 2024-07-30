SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Tuesday presented her diplomatic credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore in a formal ceremony held at the President’s Office.

Later, in a meeting with the President, High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial ties and pledged to work closely with the Singaporean government on all matters of mutual interest.

The high commissioner extended her heartfelt appreciation to President Shanmugaratnam and the people of Singapore for their warm hospitality and expressed confidence in the continued growth of relations between Pakistan and Singapore.