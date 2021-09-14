UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Envoy Speaks On Developments In Afghanistan

Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium Zaheer A. Janjua had addressed the Egmont Royal Institute of International Relations, Brussels on the latest developments in Afghanistan and prospects for peace and stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium Zaheer A. Janjua had addressed the Egmont Royal Institute of International Relations, Brussels on the latest developments in Afghanistan and prospects for peace and stability.

The event held on Monday evening was attended by Belgian officials, Belgian and international media, various prestigious universities and think tanks including Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS), European Policy Centre (EPC), German Marshall Fund (GMF), Carnegie Europe, Stiftung Wissenschaft and Politik (SWP), The Royal Higher Institute for Defence (RHID).

Egmont is a prestigious independent think-tank based in Brussels, conducting interdisciplinary research with a spirit of total academic freedom. The institute provided analysis and policy options with the expertise of its own and external specialists.

