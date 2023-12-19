Open Menu

Pakistan's Envoy To EU Calls On Czech Counterpart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday called on the Permanent Representative of Czech Republic to the EU Edita Hrda

In the meeting, they discussed the issues of mutual interest and agreed to strengthen diplomatic ties for deeper collaboration.

