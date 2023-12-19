(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday called on the Permanent Representative of Czech Republic to the EU Edita Hrda.

In the meeting, they discussed the issues of mutual interest and agreed to strengthen diplomatic ties for deeper collaboration.