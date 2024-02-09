ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium Amna Baloch will hold a virtual khuli katchehri for the Pakistani community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg on February 16.

Meanwhile, according to her post on X, the ambassador met with European Union Deputy Director General Sante Claire Bury and discussed issues related to food safety, regulatory standards and avenues for deepening cooperation in plant and animal health.