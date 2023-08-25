(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK Dr Muhammad Faisal Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.

He congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.

The envoy got instructions from the prime minister on the improvement of relations between Pakistan and the UK.