Pakistan's Envoy To US Phones His Turkish Counterpart; Condoles Over Quake-caused Destruction

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan telephoned his Turkish counterpart in Washington DC and expressed his heartfelt sympathies and deep condolences over the loss of precious lives and massive destruction caused by the devastating earthquake

In his telephonic conversation with Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan, Masood Khan said that he was shocked and saddened to see the tragic devastation in T�rkiye.

"My heart goes out to you, the families who have lost their loved ones, those who are trying to recover and thousands who are injured. We, at the Embassy, are praying for our Turkish brothers and sisters in this grief-stricken hour," wrote Ambassador Masood Khan in his personal letter sent to the Turkish Ambassador in Washington DC.

He said the government and people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Turkish nation in this hour of grief.

The ambassador informed that the government and people of Pakistan had expressed full solidarity with the people of T�rkiye at this difficult hour.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had spoken to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to extend his heartfelt condolences and was also travelling to T�rkiye. Besides, the search and rescue team and humanitarian consignments have also been dispatched by the Government of Pakistan.

