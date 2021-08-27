UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Envoy, UK Shadow Cabinet Members' Discuss Afghan Situation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:08 PM

Pakistan's High Commissioner in United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan held a virtual discussion with Lisa Nandy MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and Stephen Kinnock, Shadow Minister for Asia and Pacific on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan

In his interaction, the high commissioner presented Pakistan's perspective on the Afghan situation, pointing out that Pakistan had been sincere in its desire for peace and stability in Afghanistan, said a news release received on Friday.

The high commissioner said as part of a shared responsibility, Pakistan had extended every support for initiating the Intra Afghan dialogue. However, regrettably, the dialogue was unable to make much headway, principally because of intransigence of the Afghan government.

He updated his interlocutors on Pakistan's efforts to extend all possible humanitarian support in evacuating those intending to leave Afghanistan.

He hoped that the international community would not repeat past mistakes, and would stay engaged to ensure peace, security and stability in Afghanistan.

The high commissioner further clarified that Pakistan hoped that human rights, including women rights would be respected, a broad-based and inclusive dispensation would be put in place and Afghan soil would not be used to foment instability inany country.

He assured that as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan would continue to extend all possible facilitation to evacuation efforts of foreign nationals.

