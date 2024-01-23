Open Menu

Pakistan's Ethiopia Envoy Meets Palestinian, Qatari Counterparts

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Ethiopia Atif Sharif met with his counterparts from Palestine and Qatar and discussed the bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest.

In his meeting with Palestinian Ambassador in Ethiopia Fares Alqub, the Pakistani envoy condoled the loss of lives of thousands of innocent Palestinians in Israel’s war on Gaza.

He also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, the embassy said on its X account Tuesday.

Ambassador Sharif also met with the Ambassador of Qatar Saad Mubarak to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest in regional and multilateral arena.

Both sides agreed to liaise on important issues.

