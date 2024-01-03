Pakistan's EU Envoy, HEC Chairman Discuss Academic Collaborations
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Blegium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday called on the Chairman of Higher education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.
In the meeting, they discussed the ongoing academic collaborations with the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg.
They also explored pathways for facilitating scholars and deepening cooperation with academia.