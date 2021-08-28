UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's EU Envoy Holds Virtual Katchery; Apprises Diaspora Of Afghanistan Situation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan's EU envoy holds virtual katchery; apprises diaspora of Afghanistan situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Zaheer A. Janjua Saturday held 8th monthly virtual Khuli Katchery with Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Janjua briefed the participants about the evolving situation in Afghanistan. He stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.

He emphasized that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The ambassador noted that Pakistan remained in close contact with regional and international partners. Elaborating on the recent high level exchanges, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan received calls from the President European Council, Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also held calls with the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium Sophie Wilmes.

Ambassador Janjua highlighted Pakistan's efforts to facilitate the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations, journalists and others from Afghanistan.

He also appreciated and thanked the Pakistani community for their participation in the Independence Day celebrations held at Pakistan Embassy in Brussels.

Appreciating Pakistani diaspora, Ambassador Janjua highlighted that remittances from Pakistani diaspora in Belgium grew by 18.3% to 27.5 million in the first month of the current financial year compared to the same period last year.

The event was organized in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to maintain close engagement with the Pakistani diaspora and to provide seamless services.

The virtual interaction was attended by diaspora members from different walks of life who appreciated the embassy's outreach efforts.

