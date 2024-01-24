Pakistan's EU Envoy Meets Cuban Counterpart
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 07:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Wednesday met with her Cuban counterpart Yaira Jiménez Roig.
In the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to mutual interest and reiterated bond of friendship between Pakistan and Cuba, the Pakistan embassy said on its X account.
