Pakistan's EU Envoy Meets Cuban Counterpart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Pakistan's EU envoy meets Cuban counterpart

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Wednesday met with her Cuban counterpart Yaira Jiménez Roig

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Wednesday met with her Cuban counterpart Yaira Jiménez Roig.

In the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to mutual interest and reiterated bond of friendship between Pakistan and Cuba, the Pakistan embassy said on its X account.

