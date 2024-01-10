Open Menu

Pakistan's EU Envoy Meets Rice Exporters To Discuss Agri Trade Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan's EU envoy meets rice exporters to discuss agri trade cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday held a meeting with the office bearers of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) wherein they discussed the Pakistan's existing agricultural trade profile in the EU.

The meeting was attended by Chairman REAP Chela Ram Kewlani and committee members of the Association.

The meeting also deliberated over the issues related to the rice exports to European countries and explored mechanisms for further streamlining the cooperation and complying with market requirements.

Ambassador Amna Baloch keenly listened to the issues and assured her full cooperation to resolve the same to help increase rice exports from Pakistan to Europe.

The said meeting was attended by management committee members REAP, Muhammad Noman and Dr. Muhammad Hafeez and Ex-Chairmen REAP Rafique Suleman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Europe European Union Luxembourg Same Belgium Market From

Recent Stories

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – ..

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – Who Emerges as the Groundbreak ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

8 hours ago
 First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

17 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

17 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

17 hours ago
Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

17 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

17 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

17 hours ago
 Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

17 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

17 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan