NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister and chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf party, is leading a march of his supporters toward the country's capital of Islamabad to demand a snap parliamentary election, media reported Friday.

The protest march kicked off in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday and is expected to reach Islamabad on November 4 after passing through a number of major cities, according to Pakistani broadcaster Geo TV.

"Its (the march's) only aim is to free my nation and turn Pakistan into a free country... The time has come to start the journey for real freedom," Khan was quoted as saying by Geo tv during the march.

Khan was ousted in mid-April amid a spiraling economic crisis after the parliament held a vote of no-confidence in his government. Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers boycotted the vote.

Since then, numerous protests have been held in Pakistan calling for a snap election amid public discontent with the economic situation in the country under the government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan. Khan himself has insisted that his ousting was orchestrated by foreign powers.

The Election Commission of Pakistan said that new election will not be held until May 2023.