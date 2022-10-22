(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister and chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora, the country's parliament, or of a provincial assembly, Pakistani media report.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Khan on Friday and ruled that the PTI chairman is no longer a member of the National Assembly, since he had submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices, GEO tv said.

"As the respondent has made false statements and incorrect declarations, therefore he has also committed the offence of corrupt practices... The office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action," the ECP said as quoted by GEO TV on Friday.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarrar said as cited by GEO TV that Khan has been disqualified for five years from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora or of a provincial assembly.

Khan reportedly said on Friday that he was going to challenge the decision.

In mid-April, amid a spiraling economic crisis, Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament, which Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers boycotted.

In August, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad granted interim bail to Khan, who was facing charges over statements directed against senior police officials and a female judge at a PTI rally in Islamabad on August 20.

Protests were held in Pakistan amid public discontent with the economic situation in the country under the government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan.