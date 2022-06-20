UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Exclusion From FATF's Grey List Result Of Collective Efforts: Azam Nazeer Tarar

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Pakistan's exclusion from FATF's grey list result of collective efforts: Azam Nazeer Tarar

Leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said it was a good news for the nation that Pakistan was going to be out of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list, which was the result of collective efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said it was a good news for the nation that Pakistan was going to be out of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list, which was the result of collective efforts.

There should be no political point-scoring on a matter of national importance, he said while responding to a query in the Senate.

Tarar said they played a significant role during the legislation related to the FATF when they were on the opposition benches.

They tuned up the legislative proposals in a bid to protect basic human rights and avoid political victimization, he added.

The credit for exclusion from the grey list went to the entire nation, including the departments which worked selflessly to achieve the milestone, Tarar remarked.

Senator Mohsin Aziz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also congratulated the nation on the development and lauded his party government's efforts in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Financial Action Task Force From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Chinese doctors heroic saved life of a Pakistani b ..

Chinese doctors heroic saved life of a Pakistani boy

42 seconds ago
 Commissioner for making all water filtration plant ..

Commissioner for making all water filtration plants operational

44 seconds ago
 Alhamra to celebrate World Music Day on Tuesday

Alhamra to celebrate World Music Day on Tuesday

45 seconds ago
 21 criminals arrested during crackdown

21 criminals arrested during crackdown

46 seconds ago
 Minister directs to ensure sale of subsidized flou ..

Minister directs to ensure sale of subsidized flour

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan haven for foreign investors, Malaysian de ..

Pakistan haven for foreign investors, Malaysian delegation told

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.