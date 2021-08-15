(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan 'the hidden treasure' Expo2020 campaign was launched at Burj Khalifa, Dubai on the Independence Day.

During a flag hoisting ceremony, a large number of people gathered at Burj Khalifa.

A cultural performance was also arranged giving a quick look into Pakistan's participation in the Expo2020.

The performance was also a dedication to Dubai's vision of connecting minds, creating the future, a press release said on Sunday.

The Pakistan pavilion is designed to leave a lasting impact on the visitors by inspiring them through a poetic narrative on the past, present and future revealing its rich history, culture and traditions, as well as the potential and possibilities for the future.

The audience at the Burj Khalifa were enthralled with the impressive campaign launch by Pakistan.

