UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Expo Campaign Launched At Burj Khalifa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan's expo campaign launched at Burj Khalifa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan 'the hidden treasure' Expo2020 campaign was launched at Burj Khalifa, Dubai on the Independence Day.

During a flag hoisting ceremony, a large number of people gathered at Burj Khalifa.

A cultural performance was also arranged giving a quick look into Pakistan's participation in the Expo2020.

The performance was also a dedication to Dubai's vision of connecting minds, creating the future, a press release said on Sunday.

The Pakistan pavilion is designed to leave a lasting impact on the visitors by inspiring them through a poetic narrative on the past, present and future revealing its rich history, culture and traditions, as well as the potential and possibilities for the future.

The audience at the Burj Khalifa were enthralled with the impressive campaign launch by Pakistan.

For continuous updates and further details on Pakistan's participation in Expo2020 interested people can connect to Pakistan Pavilion website and social media handles through Website (www.pakistanexpo2020.com)Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn (pakistanexpo2020)Twitter (Expo2020Pak)

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Facebook Twitter Dubai Independence Sunday YouTube Instagram

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

44 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

59 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered li ..

Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered lizards

1 hour ago
 UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022, Sheik ..

UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022, Sheikh Mansour says it will be ‘e ..

2 hours ago
 Amanat reports record high profitability of AED235 ..

Amanat reports record high profitability of AED235.3 million in H1 021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.