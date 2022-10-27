UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Export To China Up By 2% In Jan-Sept 2022

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Pakistan's export to China crossed US$2.57 billion in the first nine months of this year, up 2 per cent year on year, shows the official data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at Pakistan Embassy in China, told China Economic Net (CEN) that Pakistan's exports to China were increasing every month on a yearly basis and the Pakistani government was working hard to increase exports to China and reduce the trade deficit to enhance bilateral trade.

"We are working with the Chinese partners to shift some of the strategic and priority sectors and manufacturing facilities to Pakistan. Our main target is to produce products in Pakistan and export to the world, he stated.

According to data from GACC, in the month of September Pakistan's exports to China crossed US$182.18 million whereas in the same month last year, it was $257.47 million which showed the floods hit badly Pakistan's exports worldwide.

Overall, from January to September, 2022, China's imports and exports from Pakistan counted US$ 20.

19 billion up 3% year on year while in the same period of 2021 it was US$19.60 billion, whereas in the month of September Pakistan's exports to China decreased by 29 percent year-on-year, due to heavy monsoon caused floods and COVID-19 which destroyed many sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, and industry.

According to a Pakistani expert, the trade potential volume between Pakistan and China in all sectors was always great and the business community can take benefit from it.

He said recent floods had devastated Pakistan's economy because 33 million people had been affected and the agriculture sector had faced losses, adding that but still there was a space for increasing trade activity because China is the second largest economy in the world and a major trading partner of Pakistan.

The exports of major products to China increased such as rice, Zinc ores & concentrates, oil seeds and oleaginous fruits, sesamum seeds, pine nuts, seafood, and other agricultural products.

