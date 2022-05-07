UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Exports To China Have Crossed 1.039 Billion Dollars Mark: Aisha Ghaus

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Pakistan's exports to China have crossed 1.039 billion dollars mark: Aisha Ghaus

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha Saturday hailed that Pakistan and China were working closely on further deepening bilateral economic ties where Pakistan's exports to China have crossed 1.039 billion Dollars mark in the first quarter.

The Pakistan-China trade volume has shown an upward trajectory over the years, she said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program.

The country at this point of time needs foreign reserves and we have to diversify our trade with other countries, she said, adding, we have to explore new markets apart from our usual trading partners.

Minister further explained that there is still a huge potential to increase our commerce with China and intention of the incumbent government is to maximize the trade volume.

Pakistan is also keen to have foreign investment in the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, she mentioned.

She said priority of the present government is to develop industries and it is keen to take certain initiatives to expand the product portfolio for exports.

In the upcoming budget, the government will introduce certain policies in this regard, she highlighted.

The focus will not only be on sustaining growth momentum but to increase it at the maximum level, Aisha Ghaus added.

The entire country will benefit as a result of foreign direct investment which is dependent on the economic and political stability, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports China Budget CPEC Market Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th May 2022

56 seconds ago
 Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

9 hours ago
 Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal ..

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Minis ..

9 hours ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

9 hours ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

9 hours ago
 US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.