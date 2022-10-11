UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Exports To Malaysia Surge To $460 Million: Senate Told

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Pakistan's exports to Malaysia surge to $460 million: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Malaysia saw remarkable uptick as country's exports has increased to US$460 million (highest figure ever) in 2021-22 taking total trade volume to US$ 1,723 million, Senate was told on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar while responding to a question during Question Hour in the Upper House of the Parliament said Pakistan's bilateral relations with Malaysia have witnessed upward trend which was reflected in exchange of visits at the highest political level and signing of important agreements.

She said during these visits accords in various sectors and other important agreements/treaty were signed.

A salient feature of enhanced bilateral interaction at the official level was initiated in Islamabad by convening the inaugural session of bilateral consultations at Foreign Secretaries Level, she added.

Khar said Malaysia has been extending support to Pakistan to graduate to ASEAN's (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) full dialogue partnership. It also provided valuable support to Pakistan on FATF (Financial Action Task Force).

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir, she said also criticized India's illegal actions of August 5 2019,(to end the special status of Kashmir) during his address at United Nations General Assembly in 2019.

